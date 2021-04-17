Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 219,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,621,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,238,930. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

