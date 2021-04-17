Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $128,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.27. 6,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.28 and a 1-year high of $257.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

