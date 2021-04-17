SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.