SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ STKL opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.