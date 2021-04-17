SuperCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $129,219.29 and $24.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,170,644 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

