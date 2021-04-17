Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 3,125 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

