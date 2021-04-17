SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 288,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,103,208.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

