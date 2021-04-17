Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

PFI stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.