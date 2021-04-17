Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $359,000 Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period.

Shares of TTAI stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

