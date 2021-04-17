Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $374,000 in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 337.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 986,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

ROAM opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.