Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

