S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.79 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

