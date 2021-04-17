Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.95

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.95 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 148.36 ($1.94). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,751,363 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £309.07 million and a P/E ratio of -30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

