Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Synaptics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Synaptics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

SYNA stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.