Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.