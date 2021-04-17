Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.