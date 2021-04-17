Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

NYSE TRGP opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

