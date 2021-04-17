Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
TMHC stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 86.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
