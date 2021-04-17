Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TMHC stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 86.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

