Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.24

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 1862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

