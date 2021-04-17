Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.24

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 1862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit