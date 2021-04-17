TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

