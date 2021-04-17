Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Up 49.9% in March

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TECK stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

