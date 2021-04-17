Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TTCNF opened at $2.68 on Friday. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

