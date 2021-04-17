Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 365.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.50 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.