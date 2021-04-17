Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

