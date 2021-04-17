Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

