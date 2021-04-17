TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.
Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
NYSE TFII traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. 273,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,547. TFI International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.