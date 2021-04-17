TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. 273,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,547. TFI International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

