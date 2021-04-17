The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $28.53 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

