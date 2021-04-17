The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

