The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

