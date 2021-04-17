The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

