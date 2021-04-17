The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.92.

BA stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

