The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as high as $1,286.27 and last traded at $1,286.27, with a volume of 1631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,252.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 28.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,019.93.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

