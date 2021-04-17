The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 8,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

