The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

