The Greenbrier Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,663,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

