The Greenbrier Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other The Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,663,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
