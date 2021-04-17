The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,414,840 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.