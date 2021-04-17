The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,108 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

