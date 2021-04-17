The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,022 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of CorMedix worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

