The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 39,908 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC opened at $3.75 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

