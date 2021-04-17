The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

