The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $122,000 Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NextCure were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NextCure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextCure stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.