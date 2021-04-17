The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $183.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.79. 3,215,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,277. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.52. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

