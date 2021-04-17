The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

