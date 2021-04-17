The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $154.36. 1,181,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

