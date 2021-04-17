Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.59 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $168.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.84 or 0.00346479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

