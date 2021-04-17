Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

