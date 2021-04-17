Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $20.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

