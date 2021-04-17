Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tiptree by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Paul M. Friedman bought 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,052.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

