Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3.48 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.38. Tlou Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £20.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

