TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.26. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

In other TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky purchased 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,394.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,985,404.39. Also, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at C$1,340,017.50.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

